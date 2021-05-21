Panattoni Acquires Key M1 Corridor Site

Panattoni, the largest developer in Europe, has announced it has secured the purchase of a key 31-acre corridor site at J28 of the M1. Panattoni Park J28 Central M1 is the latest addition to the developer’s portfolio, having recently announced its commitment to three million sq ft of speculative builds in the UK this year.

The corridor site will accommodate two warehouses, a 345,000 sq ft and 230,000 sq ft unit, which are set to be completed in Q4, 2022. Panattoni Park J28 is a significantly recognised leading logistics location within the northern part of the East Midlands. Being less than a mile from J28 of the M1, off the A38, it is just 16 miles and a 19 minute HGV journey to Nottingham, 19 miles to Derby and half an hour from East Midlands Airport.

Local occupiers include Amazon, XPO, Alloga UK, Co-op and Eurocell. Alloga UK is a specialist provider of supply chain solutions for healthcare manufactures and already occupies six warehouses near Panattoni’s new site. They were so impressed with the quality of Panattoni’s buildings that they have recently opened a new facility at Panattoni Derby 370 situated on Derby Commercial Park.

“We are delighted to announce this acquisition in this established location, which is positioned on the A38 trunk route just a three minutes’ drive to J28 of the M1. We are seeing strong demand for Grade A accommodation across the whole of the Midlands currently, and see Panattoni Park J28 as a perfect fit within our expanding portfolio, which currently includes sites at Derby, Nottingham and EMDC,” said Andy preston, Development Manager at Panattoni.

Both buildings at Panattoni Park J28 will be built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’, an EPC rating of ‘A’ and have 15m clear internal height and 50m yards. Unit 1 will total 343,185 sq ft, while Unit 2 will have 231,068 sq ft of warehouse space. Both will include office and hub spaces.

Work is expected to start at the site in Q1, 2022, with over 900 jobs created.