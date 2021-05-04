PLANS ANNOUNCED FOR 702-BED STUDENT ACCOMODATION AT THE ISLAND QUARTER

PLANS for the latest stage of The Island Quarter development will feature accommodation for Nottingham’s growing student population, with the developer behind the scheme submitting plans to Nottingham City Council today (DATE).

The designs – drawn up by DAY Architects and submitted by The Conygar Investment Company PLC – show a 702-bed purpose-built student development, featuring a range of accommodation types including studios and cluster living.

Amenities for the students in this latest phase of The Island Quarter – which is set to be available from September 2023 – include high-level sky lounges that offer projected views across the city and a pavilion with views onto a private courtyard space that will provide the opportunity for working, socialising, dining and exercising.

The student accommodation will support The Island Quarter’s plans for intergenerational living across the site, with rental apartments forming part of phase 1B – which is currently in for planning – and future plans for family housing.

Christopher Ware, property director at Conygar, said: “The plans submitted today are an exciting step for The Island Quarter development. Nottingham has a fantastic reputation as a university city, and the growth of the student population over the last few years reflects that. Purpose built student accommodation means more choice for students and less on them to live in traditional houses in residential areas of the city.

“Our aim for The Island Quarter is true intergenerational living, with housing and accommodation that works for all. One of the biggest impacts of the pandemic has been that people of all ages are reassessing their relationship with where they live, and we want to create places and spaces where people can live, work and thrive.”

The Island Quarter masterplan, which received outline planning approval in April 2019, has been designed with a full lifecycle of uses, including hotels and hospitality, office space and community living. It will introduce a network of public realm and access routes for pedestrians and cyclists, with green spaces at the heart of the plans.

Tom Exell, director of architecture at DAY Architects, said: “It’s fantastic to see the scheme reach this significant milestone. This will be truly high-end student accommodation, offering exceptional living and amenity spaces whilst providing unparalleled, immediate access to public and private external space, something we feel will be key to the health and wellbeing of residents, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic. We’re extremely proud to be part of this flagship development for Nottingham and feel phase two will be another example of Conygar’s commitment to quality design across the entire masterplan.”

Alex Jones, director at engineering consultancy Couch Perry Wilkes, which will be providing mechanical and engineering services for phase two of the development, said: “The Island Quarter is a significant development for Nottingham and the Midlands as a whole. We’re delighted to be working with the team for the student accommodation phase of the site, which will bring much needed residential capacity to support the city’s growing universities.”