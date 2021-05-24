PLANS FOR SKEGNESS GATEWAY URBAN EXTENSION REVEALED

PLANS to transform Skegness with the development of a sustainable urban extension to the west of the town have today (19 May) been revealed.

The proposals for Skegness Gateway, to be the subject of a Local Development Order (LDO) with East Lindsey District Council later this year, outline an all-encompassing scheme that will provide hundreds of jobs, a ground-breaking new college, much-needed amenities and new homes for the area.

Sue Bowser of Croftmarsh, said: “We have farmed the land for over 30 years with a long-term view that certain areas of land could be used for development, and we are very excited to see those plans starting to take shape. We believe that the scheme being proposed will act as a catalyst for positive change for Skegness and position the town in its rightful place in the East Midlands as a place with opportunity and ambition.

“As a family, we have lived and worked in Skegness for generations and are incredibly passionate about delivering a scheme that we – and the rest of the town – can be proud of, and we believe that what we are proposing will do that.

“We have been working hard for a number of months alongside the team at East Lindsey District Council and other stakeholders to put together proposals for Skegness Gateway to ensure that it will be a development exemplar, creating a vibrant new community and we are very pleased to now be able to unveil them.”

The 136-hectare site is located to the west of Skegness and is being proposed through an LDO in conjunction with East Lindsey District Council, which is expected to be submitted later this year.

The proposed masterplan includes: around 1,000 new homes, specialist accommodation for older people, a tourism offering, a ground-breaking TEC partnership college, crematorium, employment and commercial land as well as significant green spaces and amenities for local people.

Neil Sanderson of Croftmarsh, added: “We believe that Skegness Gateway will offer a real ‘cradle to grave’ opportunity for the town; offering high quality education, opportunities for start-ups, commercial and industrial space as well as places to live, work and play.

“We are pleased to be working alongside the team at East Lindsey District Council to help bring this exciting scheme to fruition – creating something that will really put Skegness on the map. In working closely with the council and other partners, we have developed a scheme that we believe will complement the regeneration plans under the Towns Fund deal.

“We firmly believe that Skegness Gateway will become a place that helps to bring Skegness to life year-round as it provides significant opportunities for those people already living here, but also serving to attract others to come here to live and work. We are very much looking forward to seeing this scheme progress over the coming months.”

Councillor Tom Ashton, Portfolio Holder for Planning at East Lindsey District Council, said: “I’m delighted to see this ambitious proposal being brought forward. It really will be a landmark development for Skegness, providing not just new homes, but a brand new learning facility to support our residents to develop new skills, and further business and employment land to support our local economy. I look forward to working with Croftmarsh over the coming months to help turn these plans into a reality.”

Speaking after his latest visit to the site, Matt Warman MP commented: “Skegness Gateway is an exciting example of sustainable planning that has the needs of local people running all the way through it. From homes for new and growing families to a specialist college or purpose built accommodation for older people, this development delivers for all ages while also enhancing and extending our local green spaces.”

To find our more about Skegness Gateway, please visit the website at www.skegnessgateway.co.uk or join the conversation on Twitter @SkegnessGateway