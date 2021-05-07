Plans Submitted for More Homes at Gibson Park

Plans have been submitted for more homes to be potentially added to a scheme called Gibson Park, centred around a landmark building on the banks of the Mersey with views across to the Liverpool skyline. Andrew Gibson House in Wallasey, which was built in 1906 for the widows of retired seafarers, has been derelict for more than ten years. Works are now underway to restore the building as well as adding a new build set of apartments and houses.

The site was previously owned by Nautilus Welfare Fund but was sold to the current owner, property developer Prospect Capital, who purchased the site in November 2019.

“The restoration of Andrew Gibson House and the wider redevelopment of the site is now well underway, and we have been on site now for a good six months. It has been during an international pandemic, but we have managed to keep up momentum despite most of the economy being on lockdown. The construction industry has been lucky in that we could continue to work and phase 1 will be completed by the end of the summer. The project will be ready by the summer of 2022.” said Prospect Capital managing director Craig Blackwell.

Prospect Capital has now also gone into planning for two more houses on the Gibson Park site to add to the current four houses currently with planning.

“We are pleased to announce we have gone into planning for an additional two houses from Wirral Council. These houses will both be four-bed family homes and will be around 1,500 sq. ft in size. We feel this then gives the whole development a great mix of residents. From families to first time buyers to those downsizing homes. A mix of the grand old house restored into apartments, mixed with some new build apartments and a cluster of houses,” added Craig Blackwell.