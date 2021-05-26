Promotions announced at property maintenance company

A property maintenance company has announced two senior promotions.

Platform Property Care – a subsidiary of one of the UK’s largest social landlords, Platform Housing Group – has appointed Adam Rudge as Head of Service for Voids and Duncan Palmer as Head of Service for Responsive Repairs; both roles are newly created ones.

Previously Operations Manager for Voids and Grounds, Adam’s new role will see him responsible for the operational and financial delivery of all Platform Property Care’s group void servicing teams.

Adam – who has worked in social housing maintenance for more than 18 years – started his career as an apprentice plumber and gas engineer before qualifying as a gas engineer. Over the course of his career, Adam has studied horticulture and gained accreditation from The Royal Horticultural Society. He has also successfully completed an advanced level management apprenticeship as well as a qualification from The Institute of Leadership and Management.

Adam said : “I am thrilled with my new role, which will, I hope, allow me to influence a sector I am passionate about. Delivering a consistently excellent service to all our customers is at the very heart of what we do and I am excited about my part in this as we move forward.”

The promotions are part of a wider restructure within the business which has created five new service areas; the objective being to offer a designated service function for each area of the maintenance business as well as providing a consistent approach to how services are delivered group wide.

Previously Operations Manager for Responsive Repairs, Duncan Palmer has been promoted to Head of Service for Responsive Repairs. This new role will see Duncan managing the delivery of the group’s responsive repairs service which aims to deliver more than 100,000 responsive repairs each year.

Duncan – who has twenty years’ experience in social housing – originally started out as an electrician.

Duncan explained : “This new role is an exciting step forward for my career. Platform Property Care is a great place to work and I feel very fortunate to have been given this opportunity. By supporting my team and providing a clear purpose, I hope to make a positive impact on PPC’s aim to become a sector leading repairs organisations that puts our customers and colleagues first.”

Since the merger of Fortis Living and Waterloo Homes at the end of 2019 to become Platform Housing Group, changes and development within the property maintenance arm have been ongoing. Establishing Platform Property Care has included bringing gas servicing and breakdown in house to ensure a seamless service to customers; these, and other initiatives, have resulted in the organisation winning the coveted status.

Dennis Evans, Executive Director at Platform Property Care said : “We are delighted to announce these two new roles and the promotions of both Adam and Duncan. Their new responsibilities are testimony to the hard work and dedication that they have shown throughout their careers within social housing. We wish them all the best as we continue on our journey to become a truly modern housing association.”

Platform Property Care – launched in October 2018 – employs more than 300 people, including 27 apprentices. Its growth plans include a turnover of £50million by 2023. Recent improvements include better diagnostics, intelligent scheduling, assertive supply chain management and investment in new technologies. Results include 100 per cent of homes being both gas and electrically compliant.

For further information about Platform Property Care please visit www.platformhg.com.