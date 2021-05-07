Refurbishment Work Begins on Former Kodak House

Leading construction and fit-out company, Gilbert-Ash, has announced work is underway on the Grade II listed, seven-storey commercial office building The Kodak. The Gilbert-Ash team has been appointed by Clearbell Capital to undertake extensive internal and external repair, refurbishment and reconfiguration alterations to form a new CAT A office.

The prominent corner landmark building is the former London Headquarters of one-time camera giant Kodak, built in 1911 to house offices, storerooms, dark rooms, printing rooms, a shop and warehouse. The Grade II listed Art Deco building comprises 7,360m2 from basement to 7th floor with the exterior clad in Portland stone, heather red brickwork and glazed bricks.

“We are really pleased to be working on this landmark building. We have previously delivered a full range of projects across the commercial workplace sector, and we never tire of the opportunity to work on historically significant sites. We have considerable experience in this realm and relish facing down and overcoming the challenges buildings like this can often present. We will apply our usual determination and innovation when delivering this project, working alongside our partners to make the client’s vision a reality,” said Gilbert-Ash Managing Director Ray Hutchinson.

Due to complete in May 2022, Gilbert-Ash’s scope of work includes creating a new entrance off Keeley Street to provide access from Covent Garden and works to a new communal roof terrace on the 8th floor, comprising CLT panels. Other improvements include enhancing the buildings EPC rating, advancing disabled access throughout the building and overseeing the addition of cycle and shower facilities in the basement. A robust damp proofing package will be undertaken in the basement.

Works also include the restoration of the Kingsway reception entrance and its internal finishes, in addition to new Crittal effect windows which mirror the original windows and will be sympathetic to the building’s listed status, and the installation of WC and lift cores.

Gilbert-Ash has a unique approach to construction, fit-out and refurbishment based on the belief that great buildings come about through hard work, inspired innovation and genuine collaboration. It continues to complete a broad portfolio of successful construction projects across sectors including arts and culture, workplace, hotels and leisure, science and technology, retail and residential.