RENDALL & RITTNER BRINGS UTILITIES MANAGEMENT IN HOUSE

In order to provide best value and service for its clients and residents, residential managing agent Rendall & Rittner has been developing a range of innovative, market leading procurement practices. With energy being one of the biggest regular costs in property management, the company has created a dedicated in-house utilities management team to work within the existing procurement division.

Leading the new team, Chris Massingham has recently been appointed Utilities Procurement Manager. With ten years’ experience in the energy sector, Chris is an industry specialist who has previously worked for Anglian Water as well as in consultancies managing procurement for leading property management companies including Rendall & Rittner. In his new role, Chris will oversee the implementation of the latest energy management system, which will incorporate a billing platform, as well as managing the tariff procurement process. Both the electricity and gas bulk procurement contracts are currently with Ecotricity.

Chris Massingham commented: “The principle of leveraging bulk spending for best value is of course one of the key reasons it makes sense for Rendall & Rittner to bring utilities management in house, but it also allows us to maintain the highest levels of service and respond more quickly to any issues that may arise. I’m looking forward to the exciting personal challenge of running a new function for the business and ushering in what is quite an innovative new approach from an industry perspective.”

Richard Daver, Managing Director at Rendall & Rittner said: “As Rendall & Rittner has continued to grow, so too has the volume of energy we purchase as a group. This presents some challenges but also a great opportunity to leverage our buying power in order to obtain better value for our clients and residents in what is a fast moving and complex marketplace. We are pleased to welcome Chris Massingham to lead the new in-house team in line with our wider strategy of investing in talent and technical capabilities to ensure not only better value, but also more transparency, accountability and more efficient processes.”

For more information on Rendall & Rittner please visit www.rendallandrittner.co.uk.