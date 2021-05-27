RIDBA Announces Shortlist for the RIDBA Building Awards 2021

Last year, the Rural and Industrial Design and Building Association (RIDBA) launched the RIDBA Building Awards 2021, designed to recognise innovation and excellence amongst members in the industrial and agricultural buildings industry. After receiving a record number of award entries, RIDBA is delighted to announce the shortlisted projects.

Now in their fifth year, the Awards demonstrate the diversity of skills of RIDBA

members, from schools and offices to cattle buildings and grain stores. There

are seven categories on show this year including: Education & Leisure,

Industrial & Production, Farm Storage, Public Services, Livestock,

Residential & Offices, and Retail & Distribution. There is also an

additional category to recognise Training.

The judging panel consisted of industry experts including: Martin Heywood (Head

Judge and RIDBA Technical Consultant), Jamie Robertson (RIDBA Livestock

Consultant), Joe Black (Chairman of the Advisory Committee for Roofsafety),

Andrew Brown (Owner, Visit Our Farm), Niresh Somlie (Principal Technical

Officer at BM Trada), Stuart Roberts (Deputy President of the NFU). The judges

were very impressed by the high level of technical excellence demonstrated by

RIDBA members delivering successful projects to their clients.

Head Judge, Martin Heywood said:

“I would first like to congratulate everyone who entered the RIDBA Building Awards this

year. We received some excellent entries, demonstrating that members continue

to exceed high standards of work in the industrial and agricultural buildings industry.

Although a challenge, we are delighted with results of this year’s Awards and

look forward to sharing them with you at the flagship event in September.”

The winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on Thursday 30 September 2021 at the Macdonald Hotel in Manchester. Bookings for the event are now open, and guests can secure their places by completing the booking form.

RIDBA would like to take this opportunity to thanks its sponsors for supporting this event:

Headline sponsor:

AJN Steelstock

Premium sponsors:

Joseph Ash Galvanizing, Hadley Group, Kingspan, and Steadmans.

Event sponsor: STRUMIS

Media Partner:

Farming Monthly

RIDBA would also like to thank Joseph Ash Galvanizing as the Evening Drinks Reception sponsor.

The shortlisted projects can be viewed here.