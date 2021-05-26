SEGRO Appoints Winvic for Eighth Industrial Warehouse at SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects, has been awarded the eighth contract to build a net zero carbon industrial warehouse at the 700-acre SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway (SLPEMG). It is the first speculative development at the park, which is adjacent to East Midlands Airport and 1.5 miles from the A42/M42 connection at J23A, and the £9 million project will be completed in November 2021.

The 200,000 sq ft unit, with a 15m clear height to the eaves, will be cold store ready and have 17 docks, 4 Euro docks and 4 level access doors and is being designed by Winvic using BIM Level 2. As part of this digital design development and careful supply chain choices, Winvic has already reduced material wastage on this project by 34 per cent and upscaled the development so it will achieve an EPC A+ rating. It will be constructed to BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and sustainable features will include roof mounted photovoltaic (PV) panels, LED lighting and upgraded cladding which improves air-tightness for temperature controlled operations.

It is the first time that PV has been used on an industrial warehouse at SLPEMG and it will be installed to offset all operational carbon based on the base build specification. All embodied carbon associated with the building will be calculated and offset through a scheme in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) framework and utilising Gold vested carbon credits. For example, this could include UK tree planting, supporting local communities, schools and charities and improving clean cooking facilities, whereby efficient stoves replace wood burning open fires.

Additionally, the scheme comprises 10,000 sq ft of two-storey office accommodation, a 3,000 sq ft transport office, a 55m yard, and parking for 170 cars and 45 HGVs. Winvic will also be undertaking all associated external works including hardstandings, car parking, landscaping and drainage, plus alterations to the existing estate road with pedestrian crossing points.

Winvic has had a presence on the SLPEMG site since its inception February 2017 when the main contractor began the civils and infrastructure work to facilitate the park and a Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI) and are currently constructing two other modern industrial warehouses. One of which is a 694,000 sq ft facility for DHL, which comprises two mezzanine levels and over 25,000 sq ft of two-storey integral offices. Unusually, it has a 33m high bay and an 18m low bay that wraps around two sides of the unit, and it is due to complete in September 2021. The second facility is a 150,000 sq ft fulfilment centre with ancillary offices, car parking including double-deck parking for 200 electric vans and lorry loading facilities.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s Head of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics, commented: “We’re thrilled that the SEGRO team has once again put its trust in Winvic at SLPEMG, and this eighth unit means we have three separate project teams working at the 700-acre site. It is a special facility due to its true net zero credentials and we’re utilising BIM to its full potential to assist with this goal. For example, our design team has been working closely with SEGRO to push the scheme to achieve EPC A+ and material wastage has been reduced through digital processes by a significant 34 per cent. The short 26-week programme means we will be handing the scheme over in November of this year, and we are ready to assist with fit out when a tenant is secured.”

Andrew Pilsworth, Managing Director, National Logistics at SEGRO, said: “This speculative development is really exciting, as it highlights our confidence in the ongoing demand for well located, connected, modern space in the East Midlands and underpins the importance of logistics. Including this speculative build, Winvic is currently constructing three units for us at this site and the company’s expertise with net zero carbon projects is evident. With the park nearly 75% full, we’ll be working hard over the coming months to secure customers for the spec build and the remaining 1.5m sq ft of space to ensure that SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway can continue to play a key role in creating jobs and economic growth in the region.”

