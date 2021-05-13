Sika Is Live Launching Its Green Roof Systems

In response to the construction industry’s drive to build a more sustainable future, Sika’s Roofing experts are hosting a live online launch event for its new Green Roof systems on 1 June 2021. All attendees will be in with a chance of winning their very own bee hotel.

The launch will cover everything an architect or contractor needs to know about the sustainability and economic benefits of green roofs and what to consider when specifying one. The event is free to attend and suitable for any construction professionals who are interested in the future of sustainable building solutions.

During the 45 min session, experts from Sika’s Roofing Team, including Sustainability Manager Sarah Peake, will cover a number of topics, including understanding what constitutes a green roof, the benefits they provide, the different types Sika will provide and their suitability to certain applications, as well as the required design considerations. The launch will close with a Q&A session.

Sika’s new systems, available from June, provide solutions for three types of green roofing build-ups – extensive, intensive and biodiverse. These systems will be available as part of a complete, high-performance package from Sika that also includes the waterproofing element of the roof – whether this is hotmelt, reinforced bitumen membrane, single ply or cold-applied liquid solutions.

The new Sika Green Roof will be backed by the same trusted technical support that the company has continuously provided over the years. From initial design and specification through to installation, site inspections and final sign off of the roof, Sika’s technical expertise is available every step of the way.

As an added bonus, Sika is giving ten lucky attendees the chance to win a bee hotel to aid biodiversity in their own gardens and outdoor spaces. These small structures are designed to be the perfect breeding places for solitary bees, which naturally nest in hollow stems, earth banks or dead wood.