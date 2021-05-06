Siobhan Murphy Unveils Pop-Up Window Display

Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping has partnered with Castleford’s Siobhan Murphy, finalist in the BBC’s Interior Design Masters, to create a unique pop-up window display at its centre. ‘The Junction 32 Edit by Siobhan Murphy’ will see the flamboyant star of Interior Design Masters designing a pop-up display in a large shop window, utilising key products from the centre’s homeware, fashion and beauty brands.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be designing some of the window displays for Junction 32. I live here in Castleford and it’s great having such wonderful shops right on my doorstep. I just love being creative so expect to see some flamboyant window displays this summer,” said Siobhan Murphy.

Known for her brightly coloured clothing and creativity, Siobhan will inject her maximalist interior style which she incorporated into her own Art Deco house in Castleford, coupled with her favourite aspects of the local community. Visitors will be able to watch Siobhan create the window display first-hand on Wednesday 5th May and the display will be live until Wednesday 23rd June.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with Castleford’s own Siobhan Murphy. We know what an inspiration Siobhan was during Interior Design Masters and we wanted to showcase our retailers’ products in a fun and uplifting way,” said Kerry Ford, Centre Marketing Manager at Junction 32.

“The window display is designed to inspire our visitors on how they can add their own sense of individualism to a completely blank canvas through their beauty products and wardrobe choices and in their own homes. We hope they join us on Wednesday 5th May to welcome Siobhan to the centre and unveil her pop-up display which we’re confident will truly brighten up everyone’s day.”

‘The Junction 32 Edit by Siobhan Murphy’ follows news of Yankee Candle and Baytree Interiors opening stores at Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping earlier this month.