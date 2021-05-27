SpecifiedBy named as collaborator in IBM-led development of OpenBuilt

Hybrid cloud approach to accelerate digital transformation in the construction industry

SpecifiedBy, the specification-led marketing and product data specialist, has been named as one of the global collaborators helping to develop OpenBuilt, a new platform designed to help securely connect fragmented construction industry supply chains.

Built on Red Hat OpenShift and running on IBM Cloud, OpenBuilt will offer new digital solutions to help innovate and drive more efficient, sustainable and safer construction projects. SpecifiedBy has been invited to integrate its industry-leading solution for finding and researching building products for specification into OpenBuilt during the development. This will enable OpenBuilt users to build additional functionality into their intelligent workflows.

SpecifiedBy’s Founder and CEO, Darren Lester, said: “OpenBuilt has the potential to transform the building and construction industry by leveraging the huge benefits of technology within an ecosystem to advance digital transformation for everyone.

“For us it’s always been about enabling the building and construction industry to adopt more sophisticated digital approaches to their product research and specification processes, and we do this by giving them the tools that they need to make this as simple and straightforward as possible. This exactly aligns with the ambition of OpenBuilt, so we’re delighted to be one of the first to be part of this unique cross-industry collaboration.”

The construction industry has long been challenged with project delays, cost overages as well as wasted materials often caused by disconnected processes and poorly coordinated activities and resources. Companies across the built environment including architects, building material suppliers, manufacturers, construction and engineering firms are now looking to innovate and speed up the expansion of their digital strategy. By moving away from largely manual processes, the industry will be able to explore more effective ways of working.

OpenBuilt is designed to allow companies across the global built environment and construction industry to securely connect their current technology platforms and digital solutions to partners, suppliers or subcontractors in their supply chain via a single integration hub. It aims to help improve communication and securely exchange data across the supply chain.

Alongside IBM, Red Hat and CoBuilder as leaders, the OpenBuilt development is being steered by founding partners Cemex, EDIN Network, Backe, Sol Services and Element.