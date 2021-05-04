STO external wall INSULATION and render SPECIFIED FOR THE Award-Winning Development in Edinburgh’s Old Town

StoTherm Mineral insulation and StoSilco render were used to provide outstanding thermal performance on the recently completed Peveril Securities King’s Stables Road mixed-use development Edinburgh’s city-centre. This project illustrates Sto’s ability to work closely with specifiers, contractors and clients to ensure that the most appropriate solution was chosen for this project.

Located in the Edinburgh Old Town’s historic Grassmarket area, the £40M King’s Stables Road development is a landmark scheme delivering housing, premium student accommodation, a 4-star apart-hotel and various commercial units, set around a number of public courtyards. “This was a large project for which a rainscreen cladding system was originally considered,” says Sto’s Project Manager, Jim Reid. “However, budget constraints meant that an alternative solution was required. The façades of the buildings feature numerous multi-level surfaces, and any alternative solution had to be able to accommodate these and various other complex detailing requirements, while still meeting the budgetary requirements.”

Sto successfully worked in partnership with project architects, Fletcher Joseph Associates, and façade specialists AFS (Scotland) who installed the StoTherm Mineral system. The result was a fully bespoke insulation system which satisfied all the project requirements.

The mineral-fibre insulation boards used in the StoTherm system provide excellent thermal performance along with unrivalled fire protection, great durability and impressive sound insulation. The system’s efficient single-leaf construction does not reduce interior space and requires no additional expansion joints. This allowed the smooth external surfaces which are used in the King’s Stables Road design to be created.

Some sections of the development used Sto’s unique Sto-Rotofix Plus adjustable spiral fixings to secure the insulation boards to the substrate. These fixings allow for a considerable degree of post-installation adjustment so that different surface levels can be accommodated, and once again, they provide a perfectly level surface for a smooth external render finish. The remaining sections of the development had the insulation applied using StoLevell Uni adhesive. This creates a strong, durable and reliable bond with the surface, and allows the insulation to be applied onto curved substrates.

All the insulation was finished with StoSilco K1.5 silicone resin render which provides high levels of water repellence, outstanding protection against harsh weather conditions and excellent CO2 and water vapour permeability. The white colour of the StoSilco complements the brickwork and dark grey cladding found on other parts of the development.

“We’ve used Sto’s external wall insulation on many previous projects and find that it performs extremely well,” comments Steve Avery of AFS (Scotland). “The StoTherm system is very straightforward to install, but still provides a high degree of flexibility which makes it a very practical solution.”

The King’s Stables project is owned by Peveril Securities and is part of a wider mixed-use development programme. Render was specified early in the design process as a means of brightening courtyards flanked by neighbouring buildings or facades. Careful material specification at this stage enhances the established public realm as occupants and the wider public weave their way through this exemplar development in the heart of Edinburgh’s capital.