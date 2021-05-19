Tech Trends in the Casino Industry

Technological innovation advances every field, taking it a step further in simplifying the process with which a product is made or a service is provided. It’s progress and it’s a continuous occurrence, one that cannot be stopped.

While you might think that the casino industry has it all figured out and they’re already making enough bank, like everyone, they are trying to implement technology and bring ease of use to the customer while maximizing profits. They’ve always been on the forefront of the economy, so they’re keeping up with the times so things stay that way.

The industry’s shift into the digital sphere began back in the mid-90s. Today, online casinos are chipping away at their land-based equivalents, with annual revenues projected to reach $88 billion by 2024. When you look at the options these casinos offer, it’s easy to see why business is booming. After all, they have tons of quality games that players can choose once they register. Roulette is among the most popular categories and the Casimba roulette games are supplied by some of the world’s most reputable game providers. A pleasant gaming experience is guaranteed, but you must remember to play for entertainment purposes only.

In just a couple of years, new technology will unmeasurably improve the games even the best online casino has to offer, but it will enhance their real-life versions in different ways as well.

Analytics and Data Modeling

While on the surface the word data doesn’t sound too exciting, there is no doubt that data is invaluable. The whole online sector is fighting over it. And with so many people playing games online, there are more than enough sources from which data can be mined.

These services can track your history, when you played, how much you bet, at what time, what games do you gravitate towards and so on. Remember, they have your info, so they know your gender, age, and location, and they can build models for certain demographics.

Concierge Apps

This is truly a brilliant idea. You check into a casino and download their app, from then on it serves as your virtual guide and assistant. You can make dinner reservations through it, schedule a massage, or see what shows you can check out.

Taking it a step further, you can even be allowed to control your room’s temperature, part the curtains, set the alarm or order room service. The casino can even provide slot games on the app, and if you’re a preferred customer, they might throw a few free spins your way.

Today, these apps are the norm in some luxury residential buildings.

Facial Recognition

While you may think that your laptop and phone have this ability too, you have to understand that there are levels to everything.

There’s always been an eye in the sky on the casino floor, but modern advances have brought forward scanners that can identify perps before they even commit a crime. And, it’s not just their faces they can recognize, and records they can access, they can spot license plates and alert authorities as suspicious cars enter the premises. It won’t be long before they neutralize things like counterfeit-chips and card switching as well.