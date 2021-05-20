UK Connect becomes sole 5G provider to British construction

Today, UK Connect has been officially granted ‘5G for Enterprise Branch Specialisation’ by leading wireless networking equipment brand Cradlepoint, becoming the UK’s sole construction connectivity provider to achieve this status.

This means UK Connect is the only company currently permitted to install Cradlepoint systems used for the establishment of 5G networks on UK residential and commercial construction sites.

Adding to a number of similar official accreditations, it establishes the brand as Cradlepoint’s most-trusted UK installation and connectivity partner for construction projects.

This recognition positions UK Connect as a key player in the rollout of 5G technology for the sector’s operations, which will enable clearer and faster on-site communication and higher quality work.

Further, through UK Connect’s sole dedication to the UK construction industry, it will also be able to help foster a greater understanding of the technology’s potential amongst contractors and developers.

Particularly, it will demonstrate how 5G can directly deliver greater digital adoption, leading to increased ROI from a safer, smarter and more efficient construction journey, benefiting all involved.

The ‘5G for Enterprise Branch Specialisation’ is a Cradlepoint standard identifying and recognising partner organisations that possess the capability and proficiency to sell and install Cradlepoint’s 5G solutions.

To achieve this prestigious and highly desired accreditation, UK Connect had to meet a host of stringent criteria, including an already established position as a Cradlepoint Premier Partner and a watertight reputation as an Active Wireless WAN Practice.

UK Connect also needed to pass a number of tests to receive the specialisation certificate. This ranged from completing an in-depth programme of sales and technical courses to demonstrating proficiency in working with Cradlepoint’s 5G systems and the ability to sell them strategically, according to an outline business plan.

Passing this tough, in-depth examination of capabilities affirms UK Connect’s unparalleled expertise in establishing 5G networks, nuanced to the specific needs of the construction industry.

Outlining the decision to award the 5G specialisation to UK Connect, Darryl Brick, VP Partner Sales, EMEA from Cradlepoint said: “Cradlepoint’s 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialised partners have invested in the 5G transformation and offer our customers services tailored for the new 5G wireless WAN.

“UK Connect is a highly skilled Cradlepoint partner and their expertise will guide our customers through the Pathway to 5G and help evolve their networks successfully. The team of dedicated sales and technical professionals at UK Connect, as well as their expertise in several key vertical markets, will help us guide customers on the journey beyond the wires.“

PJ Farr, UK Connect’s Managing Director added: “A big congratulation to the whole of the company in coming together to achieve this result. Receiving this specialisation certification is a game-changer.

“It represents a major milestone in the company’s history, positioning us at the forefront of the UK’s 5G rollout and bringing its power and potential to the country’s vibrant community of housebuilders and developers. We look forward to working even closer with Cradlepoint, further demonstrating our unrivalled expertise in construction connectivity provision.”