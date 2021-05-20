Webinar Assists Firms in Sustainability Mission

Members of the powered access industry are invited to join a free online seminar webinar to explore issues around the challenges and opportunities of environmental sustainability in sector, including information about how stakeholders can make a positive change.

The latest in a series of free webinars from the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) will be hosted on 20 May 2021, at 12:00hrs BST, and expands on one of the core objectives of the federation’s three-year plan, which includes a firm commitment to reducing the organisation’s own carbon footprint.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the webinar also aims to assist those keen to accelerate their own plans to boost sustainability, including by adopting new technology, digitisation and engaging in online activities.

Powered access has seen a sustained shift towards greener MEWPs, with electric machines becoming the preferred choice of manufacturers and rental companies alike. What else can the powered access industry do to increase sustainability? What positive steps do we have to share and principles can we learn from each other?

IPAF and guest speakers will share their perspectives on these issues and how we can all make a difference in the face of climate change. Presenters include: Andy Wright, CEO, Sunbelt Rentals; Berenger Dudek, Health, Safety and Environmental Manager at Haulotte; and Barrie Lindsay, Director of Engineering at JLG. The webinar is free to join thanks to sponsorship from ZTR.

The webinar will be broadcast via Zoom in English, featuring simultaneous translation in Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, German, French, Italian and Chinese. Simultaneous translation is only available when using the Zoom desktop or mobile app. It will not be available if you watch using your web browser. A recording will be available on IPAF’s YouTube channel afterwards for anyone unable to watch live.

IPAF is a not-for-profit members’ organisation that promotes the safe and effective use of powered access equipment worldwide. Members include manufacturers, rental companies, contractors and users.