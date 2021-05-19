Works complete on new £7.5m West Midlands mixed-use scheme

Construction works on a new multi-million-pound neighbourhood centre have now completed at Blythe Valley Park (BVP) in Solihull, and the finished scheme was marked with a socially distanced handover ceremony on 16 April.

The £7.5million project, which was led by Midlands-based contractor G F Tomlinson on behalf of client IM Properties, involved the construction of four mixed-use, high quality apartment buildings to act as a new hub for BVP.

The 1.2million sq. ft. park employs 3,500 people and is occupied by more than 25 businesses, including a range of high-profile brands such as Gymshark, Lounge, Cooper Parry, Siemens and Zenith. Bloor Homes and Crest Nicholson are also on site building 750 new homes.

BVP also features a number of amenities for people who live and work within the development, including Java Lounge Coffee House, Busy Bees Nursery & Pre-School and Virgin Active Gym, as well as 122 acres of surrounding parkland.

The new neighbourhood centre helps to seamlessly blend the growing residential and commercial communities at the development – providing 48 one and two-bed apartments, 36 of which are being retained and let by IM Properties. The affordable housing element is being managed by Bromford Homes.

Modern retail spaces make up two of the ground floor buildings, which are available for a convenience store and a further retail unit, creating additional jobs in the area.

All four of the new apartment buildings provide level access to accommodate disabled members of the community and renewable green technology has been installed to provide power to apartments and communal areas. There is also cycle storage, a number of electric car charging points, and an onsite electric pool car for short journeys.

Andy Sewards, managing director at G F Tomlinson said: “It has been a pleasure to work with IM Properties to create the new neighbourhood centre at Blythe Valley Park, which has delivered a significant number of new homes, complete with retail and food outlets, that will boost the local economy and employment.

“Blythe Valley Park is a well-established business hub that offers great investment, employment and residential opportunities and we’re extremely pleased to have handed over this exciting project this spring, which has helped to further expand the park’s residential community.

“As a Midlands-based contractor, we are always proud to work on schemes that deliver investment into the region and this is another significant residential project to add to our portfolio.”

Richard Knight, technical director of IM Properties said: “We’re pleased to have worked in partnership with G F Tomlinson as a part of our trusted supply chain to create the new neighbourhood centre as part of our ambition to create one of the Midlands’ first truly mixed-use schemes.

“The new neighbourhood centre helps to connect the commercial and residential phases and add to the buzz of community life at the heart of the scheme, with people living, working and enjoying leisure time alongside.”

Chris Hill, project manager at Novus, said: “A fantastic project, delivered via a solid and collective team ethic, within extremely challenging circumstances; yet with programme and quality maintained. We are delighted to have been provided the opportunity to work with G F Tomlinson and the role of driving this scheme on behalf of our key client.”

An 80-bed care facility is also under construction by Macc Care Group.