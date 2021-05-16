Works to Start on New Development in Retford

Construction works on a new £19m residential scheme in Nottinghamshire are set to commence in summer 2021, led by property developer Taggart Homes. Located in the old market town of Retford, in north Nottinghamshire, the development known as ‘Bracken Lane’ will consist of 71 two, three, four and five-bed properties ranging from £195,000 to £475,000.

Due for works to complete in winter 2022, the new homes will comprise different property types including detached and semi-detached – all finished to the finest quality with high specification fixtures and fittings throughout, as well as landscaped gardens; as is typical from leading home builder, Taggart Homes. Properties will appeal to a varied demographic including first time buyers, downsizers and families.

The Bracken Lane development lies within walking distance of the historical market town of Retford – a desirable location offering a range of amenities including a town centre and an array of high street shops and independent bars, pubs and restaurants.

Situated on the northern side of Bracken Lane to the south east of Retford, homes will be partially enclosed by established mixed native hedgerows and mature trees, with accessible links to local transport routes such as Retford train station and the A1 motorway nearby.

The scheme also sits adjacent to a primary school, and is within the catchment area for a number of sought-after primary and secondary schools, in the vicinity. Located in the Bassetlaw area of Nottinghamshire, secondary schools in Retford have also benefitted from a major overhaul which involved moving to new facilities built around the town under Bassetlaw District Council’s Transform Schools scheme – which included Retford Post-16 Centre which provides vocational, technical and higher education courses to students.

Further afield, the development will offer easy access to beauty spots and places of interest such as Idle Valley Nature Reserve less than four miles away, Retford Golf Club just over two miles away and cities including Lincoln, Nottingham and Sheffield all fewer than 35 miles away, with frequent rail connections to each.