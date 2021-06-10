7,000 jobs in the pipeline for Yorkshire’s largest regeneration project

Thousands of jobs are set to be created through a new regeneration project in South Yorkshire.

The construction of Unity Connect, the major mixed-use scheme in Doncaster is set to deliver over 2 million sq ft of employment space, 3,100 new homes, a new marina, school, transport hub and a range of open spaces, creating up to 7,000 jobs.

Fulcrum, a Sheffield-headquartered multi-utility infrastructure and services provider, has been awarded the new contract to provide essential infrastructure and make way for significant levels of new commercial development.

Over the next 20 years the development is expected to inject over £900m into the local economy.

The contract, awarded by developer Waystone Hargreaves Land LLP, will enable the start of construction of Unity Connect, the scheme’s commercial zone which will include a new 800,000 sq ft distribution centre and training facility.

Fulcrum has designed an innovative high voltage electrical infrastructure solution to future-proof the development, to support the power requirements of additional industrial units as they are added to the Connect zone. In addition to reducing cost, this solution will help speed up future development timescales.

Terry Dugdale, CEO of Fulcrum, said: “Unity is a transformative regeneration development, which will have a significant, positive economic impact on South Yorkshire. As our head office is based in the region, we are especially pleased to bring our multi-utility expertise to Unity and support the important early stages of its development.

“The experience of our team in providing future-proofed utility infrastructure has been key to helping the developers embark on the works to create the Connect zone, not only for the planned distribution centre, but also with the provision of connection-ready infrastructure for future commercial units on the site.”

Alistair McLoughlin, director at Waystone Hargreaves Land LLP added: “We are very pleased to be working with the team at Fulcrum.

“Our investment in infrastructure will form an integral part of the scheme’s future success and helps lay the foundations for considerable development in the months and years ahead.”