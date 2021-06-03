AEI Cables clinches multi-million dollar Sky City contract at Hong Kong airport

Industry leader AEI Cables has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to supply low voltage power and fire performance cables to the prestigious Sky City project at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

The supply of the cables for power, control and fire performance for the commercial and retail sector of the site starts in September and will continue until early next year. AEI Cables will work in partnership with its long term Hong Kong distributor Fordex Electric Company Limited for the project located at Chek Lap Kok No.3.

Stuart Dover of AEI Cables, said: “The need for cables which offer the highest levels of fire performance for an international airport of this kind cannot be underestimated with large numbers of people moving about. We are proud to be chosen to supply the cables for such an iconic world-class project.”

A major integrated commercial development, Sky City forms a core part of the strategy to expand and transform HKIA into a major aviation hub.

The complex will feature retail units, entertainment facilities, dining space, hotels and office towers across approximately 25 hectares of land at the north of the airport island.

Using the very latest in technology and science, AEI Cables’ Firetec Total Fire Solutions range offers enhanced fire performance cabling, accessories and technical support from its distribution facility at Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Applications for Firetec include residential and commercial buildings, shopping malls, airports and protected buildings ensuring that fire alarms, sprinkler systems, building monitoring and security systems can continue to operate in a fire.

All AEI Cables’ products are supplied with approvals from independent bodies including BASEC and LPCB covering design, manufacture and supply. It also holds approvals from organisations including Lloyds, the MoD, Network Rail and LUL and works to international standards around the world.