AFFORDABLE HOMES COMPLETED AT EDENBROOK VILLAGE

Hart District Council took delivery of 41 new homes at an official event held on Thursday 13 May between representatives of the Council and Berkeley Homes. The collection of new apartments will be let by Bridges, on behalf of the Council, at affordable rents to people from the local area.

The affordable apartments come in a range of one and two-bedroom layouts set in two attractive buildings. Residents will become part of the thriving new community at Edenbrook Village, which includes the 82-acre country park, a brand new leisure centre, sports pitches, BMX track and other recreational facilities. All homes come with the high-quality interior specification that Berkeley is known for as well as dedicated car parking.

Throughout the development of Edenbrook Village, Berkeley has worked very closely with Hart District Council to create an outstanding place to live with a wide range of valuable amenities for existing and future communities, with a strong emphasis on the natural environment.

Cllr John Kennett, Chairman of Hart District Council said: “There is growing demand for affordable rental homes in the district especially among young people, so it is great to have this range of apartments at Edenbrook Village completed and ready to move into. With the popular country park and other amenities already up and running, it is a fantastic place to live and we are pleased to take ownership of these new homes.”

Harry Lewis, Managing Director of Berkeley Homes (Southern), commented: “We are delighted to have completed these homes for Hart District Council. We shared a vision with the Council to deliver homes for local keyworkers and today that vision has been realised. As a well-balanced new community, Edenbrook now provides homes for all comers, from large private family houses to tenure blind affordable apartments for local young people and everything in between.”

When complete, Edenbrook Village will have a total of 600 new homes in a wide range of designs and sizes to appeal to all residents. Built to the highest architectural standards and designed to blend in with the natural surroundings, all of the homes at Edenbrook Village are carefully crafted to suit modern lifestyles. The country park, green open spaces and leisure facilities have improved the quality of life for residents and the wider community, while making a significant contribution to nature and biodiversity.

Living at Edenbrook Village is convenient and well-connected. Fleet town centre is just two miles away, offering a wide range of shops and amenities. Rail connections are easy with Fleet station just a five-minute drive away, from where journeys into London Waterloo take around 40 minutes. Guildford, Reading and Woking are all around half an hour away by car.

The new affordable rented homes at Edenbrook Village will be available from Hart District Council through Bridges – see www.bridges.co.uk. For further information about Edenbrook Village and other homes currently available, please visit www.edenbrookvillage.co.uk.