Balfour Beatty celebrates the formal handover of Woolwich Elizabeth line station

Crossrail has today handed over the Woolwich Elizabeth line station to Transport for London, following the successful delivery by Balfour Beatty; marking the fourth central London station to be transferred ahead of Trial Operations beginning later this year.

Delivered alongside its design partners, Mott MacDonald, the revitalised station will ensure quicker, easier and more convenient travel for commuters, residents and visitors each day both into and out of Woolwich, whilst also supporting wider regeneration in the local area – creating numerous jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

Works to the much-anticipated station involved the delivery of a 276-metre-long underground station, with Balfour Beatty Ground Engineering providing the associated diaphragm walls and bearing piles.

In addition, Balfour Beatty was responsible for installing Mechanical and Electrical plant at two portals as well as station operations rooms where the Elizabeth line trains will surface from either end of the Thames Tunnel at North Woolwich and Plumstead.

Andy Lambden, Balfour Beatty Project Director, said: “This is an incredible milestone for both Balfour Beatty and Crossrail – one that signifies another step towards the official opening of the long-awaited, iconic, Elizabeth Line.

“Testament to our unrivalled expertise from across the Group, we are delighted to have safely and successfully delivered a station which will transform travel across south east London, whilst also supporting economic growth in the area through new employment and business opportunities.”

Mark Wild, Crossrail Chief Executive, said: “I am delighted that Woolwich station has been handed over to Transport for London. Woolwich is a beautiful station, surrounded by history which has been brilliantly captured by all those working on the station build. I am proud of everyone who has worked so hard to get this magnificent new railway station over the line.”

David Eastland, Mott MacDonald’s project design director, C530 Woolwich Station, said: “This has been a remarkable programme of works with some amazing people and skills. The station is a living legacy providing, transport homes and jobs, so it gives me great pleasure to see the station handed over as part of the transformation of the Woolwich area and the wider contribution to London.”

Located on the site of the Royal Arsenal which was home to a military academy and previously used for the manufacture of guns and explosives, munitions testing and the production of medals including the ‘Dead Man’s Penny’ which was given to the next of kin of those killed during World War One, the station’s design subtly references the military past of the site.

Why not watch the video below and learn more from Andy Lambden, Balfour Beatty’s Project Director?