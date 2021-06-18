BARINGS SIGNS HSBC UK AT LANDMARK, MANCHESTER

Barings Real Estate, one of the world’s largest diversified real estate investment managers, and Hana, a brand by leading workplace provider Industrious, have secured HSBC UK who will occupy part of the Flex centre of the Landmark office development in Manchester. HSBC UK has leased 10,300 sq ft of flexible space in the Hana by Industrious at St Peter’s Square centre located on the lower floors of Landmark.

Barings entered into a management agreement in January this year with Hana, now part of Industrious, to design, build and operate a 32,000 sq ft premium flexible workspace within Landmark. HSBC UK’s lease comprises the majority of the second floor in Landmark and means that approximately 40% of the lettable space within Hana by Industrious at St Peter’s Square is now pre-let prior to its launch in September this year.

HSBC UK is the fifth global occupier that Barings has secured at Landmark in recent months. In addition to the agreement with Hana, Barings secured Allianz Insurance, one of the largest general insurers in the UK who is relocating over 100 Commercial and Engineering Insurance colleagues from Piccadilly Gardens into the 10,883 sq ft first floor at Landmark later this year. Additionally, global professional services firm Grant Thornton agreed a 15 year lease to relocate its Manchester team into the 13,219 sq ft eleventh floor of Landmark and will take occupation of the space later this year upon completion of its fit-out. Change Please, the award-winning premium coffee company and social enterprise supporting people out of homelessness which has several worldwide outlets, will also operate the coffee and pastry bar within Landmark.

HSBC UK, Allianz, Hana, Grant Thornton and Change Please will join global property company JLL who moved its Manchester team into the 14,004 sq ft 10th floor last year, representing JLL’s largest commercial office outside of London.

Completed in 2020, the 180,000 sq ft award-winning Landmark development offers 14 floors of BREEAM Excellent and Wired Score Platinum certified, office space in Manchester City Centre. Barings’ focus on well-being, customer experience, sustainability and technological infrastructure at Landmark provides all-important facilities for existing and future tenants, including contactless technologies enabling touch-free movement within the building, a dedicated cycle storage and maintenance hub, high-quality showers and changing facilities, electric car charging spaces and Amazon lockers for package delivery and returns.

Hana by Industrious at St Peter’s Square, the second Hana location in Manchester, will feature a number of private offices (Hana Team) that can accommodate between one and 300+ people. Each office comes with an array of branding options for occupiers, enterprise-grade technology and configurable layouts. Hana by Industrious at St Peter’s Square will also offer coworking space for solo professionals (Hana Share) and on-demand meeting space (Hana Meet) that can be let by the hour, day, or week.

Ian Mayhew, Managing Director at Barings, said: “To have pre-let, in partnership with Hana by Industrious, nearly 40% of the flexible space within Landmark and secured another global occupier is a fantastic result. We have attracted six high-profile occupiers since the building completed, five of which having signed up during the pandemic demonstrating the demand for both traditional and flexible high quality office space. The flexible offering within Landmark means that we can be truly inclusive and offer solutions to a wide range of office requirements all within a sustainable, first class building in the city’s best location.”

Jamie Hodari, CEO and Co-Founder of Industrious, said; “To see this level of demand in St. Peter’s Square at Hana by Industrious is extremely exciting, particularly pre-opening, and is further proof that flexible workplace solutions are at the center of the future of the office. We’re thrilled to provide an engaging workplace to HSBC UK and its team, which fits squarely within the growing demand we see from global occupiers looking to incorporate greater flexibility in their workplace strategy. We feel especially proud to do so in a best-in-class building like Landmark. We look forward to our continued partnership with Barings, serving customers like HSBC UK and others over the coming years.”

Leasing agents on Landmark are CBRE, Colliers International and JLL. HSBC UK was advised by CBRE.