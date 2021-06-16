B&M Waste Services receives RoSPA Gold Medal Award 2021 for health and safety achievements.

B&M Waste Services is celebrating after landing an internationally recognised award for demonstrating high health and safety standards for five consecutive years.

B&M has received a RoSPA Gold Medal (5 consecutive Golds) Health and Safety Award for working hard to ensure its staff get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running H&S industry awards.

B&M Services Director, Mick Ashall said: “We are thrilled to have upheld our excellent health and safety performance and to have been awarded RoSPA Gold Award for the fifth-year running is an amazing achievement. The last year has been tremendously challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic but our team has been steadfast in its commitment to ensuring safety at work for all our colleagues.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide.

“RoSPA is very proud of the achievements of its entrants, and with this award we recognise the best of the best, those organisations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace. Employees, wherever they may be, should be able to go to work safe in the knowledge that they will return home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. Our RoSPA Award winners are central to achieving this goal. By entering they are driving up standards and setting new safety benchmarks for organisations across the world. Currently, around 7million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme’s global influence is even wider – with nearly 2000 organisations from 46 countries represented this year. I would also particularly want to thank our main sponsor NEBOSH, the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health – for their continued support for the 16th consecutive year.”