BSW Timber, the UK’s largest sawmilling group, has acquired Bayram Timber Ltd

Established over 20 years ago, Bayram is a market leading timber processor and manufacturer, and a key supplier into the UK caravan, leisure home and garden sectors. Operating from a 17 acre site in Melton, East Yorkshire, the business has annual sales of £30 million and employs over 160 people.

The acquisition of Bayram will strengthen BSW’s value-added processing capabilities and further broaden BSW’s product offering and service to customers.

Following the acquisition, BSW plans to undertake a significant capital investment program in the Melton site to increase capacity and broaden the capabilities of the business.

Geoff Goodwin, Chairman of Bayram, said: “We are proud of what we have achieved at Bayram over the last 20 years and delighted to be selling the business to such a good home in BSW.

“Bayram has a strong position within the caravan and timber market, and by being a valued supplier into BSW for many years, we feel this acquisition is hugely positive for our employees, customers and the whole supply chain”.

Tony Hackney, CEO of BSW, added: “We are very pleased to be strengthening our position in the value-added timber market by acquiring Bayram. The opportunity to enhance our supply chain and additionally widen our product offering is exciting.

“This represents another major milestone in the growth of BSW and provides our customers with a more robust and broader range of products. We are looking forward to drawing on the expertise and knowledge of Geoff, Chris Husband and the whole team at Bayram. I would also like to thank the Endless LLP team for their support in acquiring Bayram.”

Bayram will be integrated with BSW Timber Solutions Ltd and will continue to operate from the existing site in Melton. Bayram processes 120,000m³ of machined and further refined timber annually, with the support of 160 colleagues. Bayram supplies bespoke components for many markets including garden, caravan manufacturers; timber merchants; and decking and cladding retailers.