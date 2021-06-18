Built to withstand all access needs, unlock smarter with the tough new SALTO Neoxx electronic padlock

The SALTO Neoxx electronic padlock’s new features and enhancement keep it at the cutting edge of the security industry and access control ecosystem.

SALTO Systems has invested years of working with some of the best minds in the security industry – our community of security specifiers and installers – to build the most reliable and smartest electronic padlock on earth. With exceptional attention to detail, premium materials, and all SALTO technology inside, our latest padlock – SALTO Neoxx – looks great while packing technological power.

The SALTO Neoxx Padlock is a versatile locking solution that enables users to benefit from the advantages of electronic access control where previously it was only possible to use a mechanical locking solution (i.e., perimeter or fire access gates, industrial equipment yards and residential storage areas). Smart padlocks offer more security, easier maintenance, flexible access methods, and a better overview of the lock’s and user’s activity. As portable as conventional padlocks, security is enhanced by removing any lock’s most vulnerable part – the mechanical key – and adding the benefits of being operated with a mobile app and contactless smart key managed by an advanced web-based access control technology platform.

The SALTO Neoxx Padlock offers a unique solution ideal for utility providers – electric power stations, telecom network services, industry applications, and more – and property services that need an additional level of security to control specific doors, like gates or storages, without losing a piece of convenience and control. These industries often require equipment and facilities on the perimeter or out in the field that, even though they are in a remote location, require the latest in electronic access control. In addition, because they are often outdoors, the electronic solution they need has to include a product that can weather the extreme elements from rain and dust to snow.

Together, with the most complete locking platform on the market (electronic locks and cylinders, online readers, and locker locks) and SALTO core technology (SVN, BLUEnet, and JustIN Mobile system features) inside, the SALTO Neoxx padlock enables managing keys, locks, and access rights on-the-go, remotely from a single, highly visual and easy-to-use web-based interface.

SALTO Neoxx G4 electronic padlock main features:

High-security padlock made of hardened steel with a removable shackle model option, which can be completely detached from the padlock body.

Shackle: Width 11mm – Length 50mm

Security chain non- demountable model with safety chain to protect the padlock from burglary/dropping.

Cover case with double-layered structure 70mm x 115mm x 32mm guarantees the ultimate protection from falls, shocks, and the most extreme environments or usage.

RFID, BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and NFC technologies onboard. Users can easily operate the electronic padlock with their smart card or with an iOS or Android smartphone.

Compatible with SALTO Space – Data-on-Card– and the SALTO KS – Keys as a Service – cloud-based technology, it can be switched to any of SALTO’s technology platforms at any time without changing the hardware.

Tested up to 130,000 operations on a standard set of batteries (4 x LR1).

Monitor battery status (to optimize maintenance and battery life). Changing or removing batteries is simple and secure – you only need standard LR1 batteries and a special tool.

IP68 certification: Waterproof performance and high durability.

Tested against extreme temperatures: Including freezing conditions (-35ºC) and high heat (+65ºC).

Fully certified according to CE, FCC, MIT, Mechatronic certification EN 16864:2018 and IK09.