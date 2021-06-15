Caddick Construction progresses North West multimillion pound contract for Alpla UK’s UK manufacturing facility expansion

Caddick Construction’s North West team is making great progress on the expansion of Alpla’s Warrington UK manufacturing facility in Golbourne.

Global packaging and recycling specialist, Alpla, appointed Caddick Construction to deliver the multimillion pound Design and Build contract. It covers a series of phases, including a bridge link over the highway to connect Alpla’s existing production facility with the adjacent former Carlsberg unit (GB4) which the company acquired in 2019 as its new logistics hub. The Caddick Construction team is delivering the latest phase, which includes a substantial expansion of the logistics hub, along with associated external works. Work will complete in autumn 2021.

Ben Edwards, contracts manager at Caddick Construction, said: “The team has already started the delivery of the bridge link and is delighted to have secured this latest phase, expanding the company’s logistics facility.

“The project will allow this family-firm to expand in the UK in response to a rising demand for it’s products, creating new employment opportunities and boosting the local economy. The bridge link will also create business efficiencies, enabling products to be safely conveyed between Alpla’s manufacturing and storage facility without the need to hand transport between the buildings.”

Alpla produces innovative packaging systems, bottles and moulded parts for a wide range of customers, including packaging for hand sanitisers and cleaning sprays. The company is headquartered in Austria and employs more than 20,000 staff worldwide. Alpla occupies a number of manufacturing and distribution facilities at Stone Cross Business Park in Warrington, close to junction 23 of the M6.

Pozzoni Architecture designed the expanded facility and bridge link.

Caddick Construction has delivered a series of retail, manufacturing and production facilities for clients around the UK, including Carlsberg, Arla Foods, Heineken, Tesco and Morrison.