Campbeltown’s £60 million transformation

A £60 million regeneration programme has transformed Campbeltown town centre into a more vibrant, attractive place to live, work and visit.

As part of the programme, Argyll and Bute Council has completed a £10 million heritage led programme of works.

Regeneration projects include:

£60,000 of shopfront improvement grants awarded to 42 businesses

60 local contractors employed, 10 new businesses opened and 51 new jobs created

£3.2 million building repair grants awarded to 182 individuals

£2 million repair and conservation of Campbeltown’s Town Hall to bring it back under community ownership

£3 million restoration of the Campbeltown Picture House

40 training courses and community events delivered and attended by over 2,000 people

A new Discover Campbeltown app

An evaluation report was commissioned to look at the impact and benefits to the town following completion of projects.

Key findings:

83% of respondents said that several or most of the places they visit in the town are noticeably improved

98% said they would recommend local businesses to family, friends and visitors

90.21% said regeneration projects have improved Campbeltown

90% of businesses noted that CARS and Shopfront investment have transformed their business

70% of businesses said they would not have been able to complete projects without funding

14 of the 16 building contractors who responded felt regeneration works has led to follow-on work

Councillor Alastair Redman, Policy Lead, Business, Regeneration and Commercial Development:

“By improving the infrastructure and fabric of the town centre, Campbeltown has totally transformed. We are already seeing the benefits to the local economy including more job opportunities and new businesses opening.

This has been a collaborative approach, working with partners, residents and businesses throughout the project. The success of Campbeltown, now provides a working model for our other towns as we continue to invest in Argyll and Bute’s future.”

Following extensive investment, Campbeltown won Scotland’s most improved place at the 2021 SURF awards. A film promoting the regeneration of Campbeltown is available to watch on the council website

Funding of regeneration projects was provided by Argyll and Bute Council, Historic Environment Scotland, Heritage Lottery Fund and Argyll and the Islands LEADER, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).