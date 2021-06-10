CIOB RESPONDS TO CITB CONSTRUCTION OUTPUT FORECAST

Today’s Construction Skills Network (CSN) 2021-2025 report from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) forecasts that the UK’s construction output will return to pre-Covid-19 levels in 2022, requiring the construction sector to recruit an extra 217,000 workers by 2025, or over 43,000 per year, in order to satisfy this level of demand.

According to the report, most English regions will experience an increase in demand for construction workers by 2025, with East Midlands (1.7 per cent) and West Midlands (1.4 per cent) set to lead demand.

The most in-demand trades are forecast to be in wood trades and fit-out, with 5,500 roles needed per year. Other construction professionals and technical staff require around 5,150 roles a year and construction managers are also in demand, needing 3,600 a year.

The CSN report highlights a pattern of stronger workforce growth in professional occupations compared with the trades in recent years, suggesting that this is set to continue as modernisation and automation becomes the norm. Additionally, the report predicts a growth in repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) work, as calls increase for the retrofitting of the existing building stock to form a key part of the UK’s framework to reach net zero.

Commenting on the findings, Hew Edgar, Associate Director of Policy at CIOB, said:

“Early on in the Covid-19 pandemic, we witnessed significant growth in online learning and new entrants keen to gain professional accreditation, with an 18 per cent increase on the previous year of 1,712 new members. However, as the industry has returned to work in larger numbers, we have noted that members have instead focused on traditional training and CPD in topics such as cost management, project management and health and safety. Our training figures also support the CSN’s findings around growth in sustainability and RMI, with many CIOB members preparing for a surge in work in energy efficiency.” The CSN report can be accessed here.