Expansion for Kaseum Technology at Moorfield’s Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

Moorfield Group, the owner and landlord of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks, has agreed lease renewal terms and an expansion with Kaseum Technology at the Energy Development Centre in Bridge of Don.

Kaseum, specialists in the design, development and manufacture of downhole tools has agreed a new five-year lease renewal at Units 1 and 2. In addition, Kaseum has also agreed to expand its presence by 30% at the EDC having secured a lease on Unit 4, taking their total space to 6,700 sqft.

Paul Church, Managing Director of Kaseum said:

“We have managed to come through the Covid pandemic in a healthy position and have experienced increased demand for our products and services. This expansion will allow us to organise our electronics manufacturing more efficiently and will also free up space for our ambitious R&D program, supported by Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Investment Bank.”

“Being able to expand our operation at the Energy Park is ideal for our business requirements and offers continuity for our staff and clients. We’ve been based here for four years and are very satisfied with the high quality and well-located space.”

Hugh Canham, Head of Asset Management at Moorfield Group added:

“Concluding this deal with Kaseum is very positive news for the parks, which has seen a flurry of occupier committing to lease re-gears and expansions in recent months. We have continued to invest in the parks through the pandemic to meet the changing needs of occupiers. We recently launched our flexible workspace offering which caters to a wide range of occupiers with the provision of standalone offices, serviced offices, coworking and workshops within a secure and spacious environment.”

Matt Park, Associate Director at Knight Frank said:

“With the return to the workplace now in sight, the Energy & Innovation Parks offer the perfect location for occupiers seeking extra space in line with social distancing. The parks are located conveniently close to the city centre, with ample car parking space and beautiful outdoor space. We anticipate increased demand for space over the coming months.”

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.