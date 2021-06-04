F. Ball trends in London office refurbishment

Providing for the demand for industrial-chic office interiors, F. Ball and Co. Ltd.’s Stopgap 800 Wearcoat has helped to create a stripped-back warehouse feel with a visually striking floor finish in a unique London workspace.

A self-levelling floor compound for upgrading and renovating new and existing internal floors in light to heavy-duty applications, Stopgap 800 Wearcoat is designed to deliver a standalone wearing surface in industrial settings where floorcoverings are not required to be installed. It is also popular for domestic and commercial projects because of its eye-catching, natural appearance, and it has been used by contractors from M.D.A. Contracts Ltd. to create a hard-wearing floor in the reception, coffee bar and flexible work area at Expressway, a community of business suites underneath Silvertown Way flyover, adjacent to the Royal Docks.

M.D.A. Contracts Ltd. Managing Director, Glenn Alexander, explains the choice: “The client’s brief was an easy-to-maintain, modern, concrete look that would stand the test of time. They’d originally requested a pumped screed, but due to height restrictions, we suggested Stopgap 800 Wearcoat instead as it’s trowel applied and it’s the only product out there that gives a polished concrete look.”

Upon arrival, old carpet tiles and adhesive residues had already been removed, revealing a sound, and smooth concrete substrate. Dust and debris were then cleared, before a moisture test was carried out, the results of which showed relative humidity levels were below 75%. This allowed the contractors to proceed without the requirement of a waterproof surface membrane to prevent potential floor failure.

The concrete subfloor was then primed with two dilute coats of F. Ball’s Stopgap P131 general purpose primer, which is designed to prevent the unacceptably rapid drying of subsequently applied Stopgap levelling compounds and promote their adhesion to the substrate.

Following this, the application of Stopgap 800 Wearcoat commenced in the 130m2 space. Owing to the removal of internal walls to create a larger reception, the product had to be applied at varying depths between 5-8mm. A spiked roller was used to eliminate entrapped air and smooth out flow lines to give a more uniform surface appearance. After the levelling compound had cured, contractors returned to seal the floor for its protection and to enable easy cleaning and maintenance.

Glenn Alexander added: “The client was over the moon with the final result. They had envisaged a standard, monotone floor, so they were surprised to see the character and depth of the colour and patterns — they fell in love with it.

“We use only F. Ball products for several reasons, including the fact that they are guaranteed if there are any issues, and the support you get from their team – you’ve got a trusted manufacturer you know you can rely on.”