Firm Bolsters Glasgow Team with New Appointments

Multi-award-winning engineering consultancy Will Rudd Davidson has recruited six new team members and promoted three existing team members to service its growth in client work. The six new appointments to bolster the team include Victoria Tinney as senior engineer, Alasdair MacPhee and Jennifer Davies as project engineers, and three new graduate engineers Graeme Thorpe, Amy Lillico and Matthew Pieroni.

Three promotions have also been awarded at the consultancy, with Andrew Yule now a senior engineer team leader; Darren Tannock becoming a senior engineer and Lee Guthrie stepping up to project engineer level. The appointments come after Will Rudd Davidson announced a positive start to 2021, in part thanks to contracts from three major projects within Glasgow totalling close to £125 million.

“We are really pleased to welcome this new talent on board to our Glasgow team. They all complement our existing work across a diverse range of sectors, and our ambition to expand on our work within the energy sector, particularly in the creation of renewable energy parks in the UK,” said MJ O’Shaughnessy, managing director, Will Rudd Davidson Glasgow.

“I am also incredibly proud of our newly promoted team members and all three thoroughly deserve to make the step up. I know they will quickly adapt to their new responsibilities and I look forward to supporting their career development.

“The new and promoted team members will begin working on a wide range of challenging projects across the UK, including several tall buildings in London and Scotland, and large scale residential projects across the UK.”