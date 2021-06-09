Futureal’s HelloParks to develop a 400,000 sq m of GLA logistics megapark in West Budapest

The total pipeline of Futureal Group’s industrial and logistics property development company, HelloParks, has now reached 900,000 sq m of GLA around Budapest.

HelloParks continues its development in the western agglomeration of the Hungarian capital, next to the M1 motorway, in Páty. This is the largest project in the history of the company and will complement HelloParks Fót in the North and HelloParks Maglód in the East, next to the airport.

As a member of Futureal Group, HelloParks continues its development in one of the most developed industrial and commercial zones in the western agglomeration of Budapest, Páty, which is an ideal location for production companies and logistics service providers. Located along the M1 motorway with direct connection and excellent visibility, 6 km from the M0 ring road and 10 km from the M7 motorway, HelloParks Páty is easily accessible also from the downtown of Budapest. The 100 ha site will feature modern warehouse and production space in a total of 400,000 sq m of GLA, which will be developed in several phases.

Preparations for the first phase have already begun. The first building will offer 55,000 sq m of modern warehouse space and is expected to be handed over in Q3 2022. The value of this investment exceeds EUR 50 million.

HelloParks has recently announced the development of one of the largest industrial and logistics centres in the country on a 76 ha site in Fót and a similar development on a 46 ha plot in Maglód. 33.000 sq m of warehouse and industrial space can be set up in Fót and 193,000 sq m in Maglód.

“HelloParks has reached another milestone by investing in the western agglomeration of Budapest, and so far this promises to be our largest development, both in terms of plot size and total facilities.” said Rudolf Nemes, CEO of HelloParks.

The minimum rentable area for the so-called Big Box type halls will be 3.300 sq m, while the Flexi Box buildings with a more flexible rental scheme can offer rental properties up to 500, 1,000 or 2,000 sq m for smaller tenants. Like the megaparks in Fót and Maglód, facilities to be built in Páty will also meet the requirements of the BREEAM sustainability standard, thanks to smart solutions that ensure energy efficiency and environmentally friendly operation. Short-term offices, Hello Café and conference rooms with catering services and long-term A-category offices also will be available for the convenience of tenants.

HelloParks can build on Futureal Group’s decade-long property development and investment experience. Futureal is one of the leading real estate developers and investors in Central and Eastern Europe and is among the top 10 largest real estate developers in Europe. Since its foundation Futureal Group’s portfolio has included more than 180 real estate projects with a total value of over EUR 5 billion and an area of 3 million square meters.