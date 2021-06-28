GILDERS YARD REACHES NEW HEIGHTS WITH TOPPING OUT CEREMONY

A HISTORIC development in the West Midlands has moved one step closer to completion following a topping out ceremony held by contractor Clegg Construction.

Located in Great Hampton Street, Birmingham on the edge of the Jewellery Quarter, the scheme comprises four different buildings, one of which is listed. The scheme includes the regeneration of the grade II* listed former J. Ashford and Son jewellery factory building, which is being revitalised, with three further distinct blocks each with their own innovative and contextual architectural style.

The three and four storey build-to-rent (BTR) development will provide 158 new high-quality rental homes and 10,000 sq ft. of ground level commercial space.

Clegg Construction was appointed to complete the BTR project, which includes the grade II* listed former factory, with works due for completion in early 2022.

Dave Swift, operations manager at Clegg Construction, said: “We’re really excited to have reached this significant milestone as it’s a great scheme to be involved in. We very much enjoy working on projects that combine heritage buildings with new development to create something really special.

“We are therefore proud to be part of scheme that offers much needed residential and commercial space in the city centre. We’ve made excellent progress to reach this point and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the scheme progress to a finished product, delivering high quality rental homes in this vibrant part of the city.”

The scheme aims to address the national housing shortage and boost the West Midlands’ residential offering, as well as contributing towards economic growth with the inclusion of 10,000 sq ft of commercial space that can be utilised by local businesses.