GLP and Solidor announce 136,000 SQ FT manufacturing and distribution centre at G-Park Stoke

GLP, a leading investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks has today announced that it is to develop a 136,000 SQ FT manufacturing facility and distribution centre for leading UK composite door manufacturer Solidor on the final plot at its G-Park Stoke development in Stoke-on-Trent.

Solidor, part of the Masonite group, have signed have signed a 15-year lease on the development which is expected to be available for occupation by the start of Q4 2021. The development is expected to create additional jobs from within the local community.

Built to Solidor’s detailed specifications, the new factory will combine Solidor’s current production and storage facilities into a single world-class manufacturing hub plant. It features a best-in-class specification that includes 15 metres clear internal height, four dock doors and six level access doors.

Adrienne Howells, Development Director, GLP, said: “We are very happy to welcome Solidor into our expanding customer community and onto the final plot at our successful G-Park Stoke development. Solidor is a leader in the UK composite door market and a company with firm roots in Stoke so we are pleased to be working in close partnership and to support the growth needs of such a successful homegrown brand.

“Together, we are targeting Planet Mark certification for the new site, a mark of integrity when it comes to sustainability. The ambition is for the building to achieve up to 15% lower carbon emissions compared with the average UK factory.”

Neil Bancroft, operations director and site lead, Solidor, said: “This move will allow us to scale up our production and improve lead-times for our customers. By combining five facilities under one roof we will be able to remove legacy parts of production that don’t add value and bring in new automated processes that are simply not achievable at our current locations.

“It has given the operations team the opportunity to create a world class facility that will work both now and as we continue to grow in the future.”

“The existing workforce was a key consideration when choosing the new facility. The success of the business has been built on the loyal and flexible team we have in place, and over the coming months everyone will play a key part in the transfer and design of our new production operation,” explained Neil.

“Over 85% of our staff live within the local community and it was critical that the location of our new home reflected the importance of this to us as a business. It is also expected that a number of new roles will be created both in the short and long-term future.”

Jason Hughes, Masonite’s UK facilities manager, added: “As a manufacturer, we know we can have a huge impact when it comes to sustainability. This project represents an important step as we make our UK production processes and buildings more efficient.”

The company will use the final few months of 2021 to install new equipment and improve IT processes before commencing a phased transfer of all its employees in January 2022.

Also commenting, Cllr Abi Brown, leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council said: “This is fantastic news – our small but mighty city continues to go from strength-to-strength and to bounce back more swiftly than other major cities. It’s fantastic to see Stoke-on-Trent businesses such as Solidor growing and expanding here. It’s in part because of businesses like Solidor that we’re number three for jobs growth in Britain right now.”

“Stoke-on-Trent is well and truly powering up, and I’m looking forward to the months and years ahead as we lift the city out of lockdown, focusing on transport, economic development, education and skills, and health and productivity.”

G-Park Stoke is situated within an established and successful commercial area. It is home to the regional distribution operations of leading online electrical retailer AO and situated 7 miles to the west of junction 15 of the M6.