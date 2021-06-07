GLP secures planning permission to develop up to 736,000 SQ FT of warehouse space in Ashby

GLP, a leading investor and developer of logistics buildings and warehouses, has announced that it has secured planning permission for the development of up to 736,000 SQ FT of warehouse space at G-Park Ashby. The planning consent allows for the development of either one or two units depending on customer requirements.

The 66-acre development site at G-Park Ashby is centrally located in North West Leicestershire at the heart of the Golden Triangle for logistics. The site was formerly occupied by ‘The Lounge Coal Preparation and Disposal Point’ and will now be re-developed to provide Grade A modern logistics space in a prime location. The park benefits from excellent access being directly adjacent to the A42 and A511 with links to the M42 to the South, and M1 and East Midlands Airport 10 miles to the North East.

The new unit(s) will be built to GLP’s enhanced specification including an 18 M clear internal height. In line with GLP’s sustainability commitment, the development will be built to BREEAM UK Excellent level standards and will include a range of innovative environmental features, such as rainwater harvesting and an online energy dashboard to help customers proactively manage their energy consumption.

Gwyn Stubbings, Planning Director, GLP, said: “The proposals to redevelop a brownfield site will deliver significant economic benefits to the area including improved local infrastructure and creating almost 1,000 new jobs, at a time when the need for logistics has never been greater. The logistics industry will continue to play a vital and important role in supporting the economic recovery in the UK and this development will respond to the significant outstanding demand for modern and sustainable warehouse space.”

Planning and development consultancy Turley provided planning, strategic communications, EIA, and sustainability services for the scheme.