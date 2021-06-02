GMI awarded major contract by Symphony Group to expand major production facility

Design and construction of a 332,626 sq ft production/warehouse facility to be built adjacent to existing facility at their HQ in Barnsley with the design mirroring the existing building.

GMI Construction, a leading main contractor to a growing portfolio of public and private clients throughout the UK has announced that it has been awarded a major new contract by The Symphony Group – the UK’s largest privately owned manufacturer of fitted kitchen, bedroom and bathroom furniture to develop a new 332,626 sq. ft. production warehouse facility at their HQ in Barnsley.

The facility which has been designed by Architect Garnett Netherwood and will feature enhanced FM1 floor slabs will be constructed adjacent to the existing Symphony production plant with a harmonious design that mirrors the existing building. The new facility will provide Symphony with much increased storage and production capacity, along with the enabling of key equipment to enable Symphony to fulfil its plans for growth.

The build is expected to take 38 weeks with the expectation that the facility will become fully operational later the same year.

Speaking about the appointment Lee Powell, GMI Divisional Managing Director said: “We are very pleased to have been instructed by Symphony Group to construct this important new production plant and warehouse to enable their next phase of expansion.

GMI is well known for its work and credentials in the production and warehouse sector and we look forward to working with Symphony and the full project team to deliver this building on time/budget”.