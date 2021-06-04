Group investment in zero emissions vehicles

As a part of our ongoing commitment to reduce emissions across our businesses and to be at the forefront of the energy transition in our sector, the Sureserve Group are pleased to announce that our first batch of fully electric commercial vehicles will be on the roads in June.

The investment will start the next stage in our journey towards a greener and more economical fleet, and is one aspect of our planned improvements ahead of the Department for Transport’s ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.

The Sureserve group currently operates 1600 light commercial vehicles and 60 company cars across the UK. Each vehicle is assigned by job role and vehicle requirements and wherever possible we look to use the smallest, most efficient vehicle to carry out the job required. Currently 87% of the vehicles in the Sureserve Group fleet are the most efficient Euro 6 diesel available, with an average CO 2 per vehicle of 141gCO 2 /km (The average CO 2 emissions from new vans in 2019 was 158.4 gCO 2 /km).

Dean Williams, Group Fleet Manager said “I’m delighted to be able to confirm the next step in our journey to make our fleet as efficient and sustainable as possible in the years ahead. As a national business we’re mindful of our environmental impact on the communities we work in, and this is one part of our ongoing commitment to carbon reductions and sustainable practises across the Group.”