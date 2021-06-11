Housebuilder Signs Multi-Site Land Agreements in the North West

Keepmoat Homes continues to grow its development portfolio in the North West after acquiring three new land deals that will see the top ten UK housebuilder deliver 723 new homes, with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of £135m.

The sites are located in Leyland, Accrington and Stoke on Trent and have all obtained planning approval from local authorities. The three schemes are:

A 520-plot development Farington Mews, Leyland

A 157-plot development at Biddulph, Stoke on Trent

A 46-plot development Acorn View, Accrington

The developments will offer two, three and four bedroom homes which will be available in multiple house types and various purchasing options from open market sale to shared ownership. Homebuyers will also be able to benefit from the Government-backed mortgage guarantee, allowing first-time and current homeowners to obtain a 95% mortgage from lenders.

Gareth Owen, Land & Partnerships Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “Our team has been working hard over the 6 months with local authorties and registered providers and the latest acquisitions are a testament to their efforts. We’re delighted to have aquired these three significant sites, all in ideal locations, which brings our total of active developments in the North West to 15.

“As a business, our ethos is to not just build homes, but transform communities and improve the lives of local people. We’re driven to deliver increasingly sustainable and affordable homes and we’re taking action to reduce carbon emissions from our operations, our supply chain and the homes we build and adapt our operations and homes to our changing climate. Our Acorn View development in Accrington will feature car charging points for those with electric vehicles at each of the homes and we take pride in providing green open spaces for both residents and the local community to enjoy.

“We can see from our existing developments, across the North West in particular, that demand for new homes is increasing and following these successes, we’re driven to remain active across the region and are seeking new land opportunities for residential led developments.”