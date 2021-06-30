Knight Property Group submits plans for £50 million Belgrave Logistics Park

Prime Bellshill site set to be transformed into 245,000 sq ft state-of-the-art logistics facility

Knight Property Group has submitted a full planning application to South Lanarkshire Council to develop a brand new £ 50 million logistics park in Bellshill, south east of Glasgow city centre.

The development, which will be branded as Belgrave Logistics Park will be located on the site of the former Devro manufacturing facility, which was acquired by Knight in February this year and is currently undergoing demolition and site clearance works.

Knight’s submission for the 14-acre site, which will be developed on a speculative basis, includes plans for five high-quality logistics units of 28,940 sq ft, 18,940 sq ft, 33,945 sq ft, 47,940 sq ft and 125,665 sq ft. If approved, the development has the potential to attract new businesses and bring employment opportunities to the area.

Each unit will have a target EPC rating of A. Further green credentials include electric car charging points, solar photovoltaics panels to the roof, all electric heat recovery / air conditioning to offices and water management flow restriction to conserve water.

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group said:

“We are hugely excited to have submitted our proposals for this significant development. It is fantastic to see the redevelopment of the site moving swiftly and gaining momentum and the lodging of the application after the consultation period takes us another step along the path.

“We firmly believe the delivery of high quality logistics warehousing to the Scottish market will be well received and even more so given the location and multi access points to the motorway and road network that are accessible within minutes. Construction work should start later this year and the first units will be available in the second quarter of 2022.”

Alan Gilkison, partner at Ryden added:

“Knight has a strong track record of developing and delivering versatile and well-designed industrial and logistics units. Given the prime location and excellent connectivity, we anticipate positive demand from discerning logistics businesses. Belgrave Logistics Park is certain to be well-received.”

Belgrave Logistics Park will be situated within the popular Bellshill Industrial Estate with excellent transport links and quick access to the A725 dual carriageway which provides direct access to the M8 motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh and also the M74 which is Scotland’s main road link south. Glasgow international airport is only 25 minutes drive west via the M8 motorway and Edinburgh International airport is only 40 minutes drive east.

Ryden is agent for Knight Property Group at Belgrave Logistics Park.

Further information on can be found at: https://knightpropertygroup.co.uk/developments/belgrave-logistics-park/