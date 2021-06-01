KOOKY RENTAL HOMES LAUNCH IN BARNET

Kooky, the new boutique BTR brand, has announced the launch of its Whetstone apartments; 39 two-bedroom homes within Taylor Wimpey’s Oakleigh Grove development in South Barnet, London.

Following the acquisition of the units last year, Kooky has worked closely with Taylor Wimpey to implement its style to the rental apartments, which deliver a concept unique to Kooky. Using their expertise in BTR, and genuine understanding of what renters need and want, Kooky has created a collection of boutique apartments, with a focus on quality of design in communal areas and within the apartments themselves.

The 39 apartments in Whetstone form part of Kooky’s recent £33 million investment in the London Borough of Barnet, alongside 30 units in Taylor Wimpey’s Millbrook Park development, which are set to come to market in late August.

Commenting on the launch, Howard Crocker, Managing Director of Kooky, said: “Our apartments at Oakleigh Grove are another great example of a partnership at work between Kooky and an experienced housebuilder. Taylor Wimpey allowed us to work closely with them to make sure our designs, that are integral to the boutique Kooky brand and feel, could be conveyed in the finished product of both individual apartments and common parts. Whetstone is a sought-after location for renters, who are increasingly looking to combine easy connectivity to Central London with the space and amenities more available in Outer London boroughs, and we are incredibly proud to see them launch.”

Kooky’s total investment into properties around London stands at over £76 million in the past year. By offering stylish living and great service, the Kooky model prides itself on working closely with housebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey and believes that all renters are unique and should be treated that way.