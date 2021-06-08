LEADING NAMES ANNOUNCED AS SPEAKERS FOR CE HOUSING SUMMIT

REPRESENTATIVES from some of the housing industry’s biggest names have been announced as speakers at one of the Midlands’ leading construction events.

Speakers from Cundall, Barratt Developments, Stewart Milne Group and the Welsh government will present at June’s CE Midlands Housing Summit, organised by Constructing Excellence Midlands.

The summit’s keynote presentation will be delivered by Colette McCann, Birmingham City Council’s head of housing development, who will detail the city’s 2040 plan for affordable housing, as well as introducing how attendees can get themselves involved in the programme.

Also leading the lineup is Cundall’s Richard Twinn, who will detail how Future Homes Standards will affect those involved in the provision of housing going forward.

The event – which takes place virtually on Wednesday, June 23 – gives attendees chance to get further insight into some of the key issues facing the industry, such as the Future Homes Standard, carbon net zero and the growing role of modern methods of construction and modular homes.

Andrew Carpenter, chief executive of Constructing Excellence Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to have secured such a stellar lineup for this year’s Housing Summit, which promises to provide a real insight into how both the public and private sector are working to tackle the UK’s housing crisis.

Constructing Excellence Midlands is working in partnership with Birmingham City Council in helping them achieve their ambitious housing targets.

Colette McCann, acting assistant director housing development at Birmingham City Council said: “CE Midlands provides a unique opportunity and platform that brings together a wide range of members within the construction industry.

“I am very much looking forward to attending the CE Midlands Housing Summit to discuss innovative ideas and solutions to the challenges our sector faces, particularly in the delivery of affordable housing.”

Andrew Carpenter continued: “As we come out of the other side of the pandemic, housing has to be one of the critical areas of the construction industry. With house prices continuing to rise, affordable, sustainable housing is coming to the fore more than ever before, and we have pulled together a speaker lineup that reflects this.”

To register to attend the CE Midlands Housing Summit, click here