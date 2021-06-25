NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION FIRM MAKES PROGRESS ON SIX NORTHERN RAIL REFURBISHMENTS

WORKS are continuing at six renovation projects across the north thanks to specialist contractor The Input Group – including Manchester Victoria, Keighley, Ilkley, Alnmouth, Redcar, Mills Hill and Prescot railway stations.

The projects, which are being carried out on behalf of Northern, comprise the refurbishment of both public and staff facilities in each build.

With construction completed this month (June 2021), the £2.6 million Manchester Victoria reconfiguration included the redesign of its facilities across three phases in order to better suit the day-to-day operations of the station. This comprised an overhaul of the station’s mechanical and electrical systems, relocation of IT infrastructure including security cameras, PA and rail control systems and adaptations to the main Grade II listed building – which were centered around modernising NTL staff accommodation to improve employee experience.

Chris Monk, managing director at The Input Group, said: “We’re incredibly excited about working across these projects as they will help to improve infrastructure across the north and contribute towards the reopening of the region’s tourist industry.

“After a difficult year it’s great to see the country moving again, so we’re pleased to play our part in preparing these stations for a long-awaited rise in footfall – whether it be for work or leisure – that will help to rebuild the travel sector and support the national economy.”

Keighley, Ilkley, Alnmouth and Redcar railway stations, which are due to be complete by July 2021, have all been commissioned as a joint project of works. The programmes include full redecoration with new carpet tiles and non-slip flooring, new kitchenettes for staff, refurbished toilets with updated sanitary facilities and wall coverings across all four projects.

Chris continued: “We have a great working relationship with the team at Northern – having worked with them on multiple staff accommodation schemes in the past – and we’re incredibly happy that they have chosen The Input Group to work across these projects. Building strong client relationships is essential to our company ethos, which is why we work hard to deliver our projects on time, on budget and to an incredibly high standard, so we’re really excited to be making progress on these projects.”

Mills Hill railway station will also be receiving a £450,000 park and ride refurbishment, which will see its number of parking spaces increase from 24 to 58 – including three fully accessible and three extra-wide spaces. The Input Group team will also be installing new lighting and CCTV cameras, creating motorbike parking and a one-way traffic system, and carrying out resurfacing works. The project is part of a wider initiative to improve accessibility to the station and encourage residents to travel more sustainably.

The Input Group team also recently improved accessibility at Prescot railway station, with more than £3 million worth of refurbishment works completed this month (June 2021). The station now features a new lift shaft on each platform, a contemporary ticket office, fully accessible toilet facilities and enhanced lighting and signage throughout.

The car park has also been resurfaced and remodelled to include a dedicated drop-off area, as well as having new secure cycle parking installed. These upgrades have made the station fully accessible with step free access between the car park, the station platforms and station facilities.

Steve Kilby, senior project manager at Northern, said: “I am delighted that the improvement works at the Prescot station are now complete, especially as they continued despite the pandemic. Through a truly collaborative approach, Northern, Merseytravel, Knowsley Council, Network Rail, Seed Architects and The Input Group have worked so hard to make this happen under challenging circumstances.

“The £3.6m project was delivered on time, within budget and with no accidents.

The station is now much more welcoming and accessible for people who not only live in the town, but also for people who are visiting Prescot.”

