New green heart unveiled as part of ongoing regeneration of Longbridge

Residents, employees and visitors to Longbridge are now able to enjoy new green space in the heart of the town centre after work to create new public space including an extension to Austin Park was completed.

In total, the works have seen 46 new trees, 3,500 new shrubs and plants, 6,500 new bulbs and several species of wildflowers planted, while new bespoke seating has been designed and installed for up to 80 people to relax on.

The scheme has been created to provide a place where people will want to explore and spend time, enhance the quality of the town centre as a whole and provide an attractive space for visitors and residents of Longbridge to enjoy.

Improving the landscape will also provide several environmental benefits including creating a healthy green space within the town centre which will improve the environment, air quality and biodiversity, while supporting the wellbeing of the community.

Rob Flavell, Senior Director for Regeneration in the Midlands and North for St. Modwen, said: “As we continue the redevelopment of Longbridge town centre, it’s vital that we are providing spaces which will bring huge benefits to those who live in, work in and visit the town, and this new public realm is a fantastic example of that.

“The new space acts as an attractive centre piece for the town centre and provides a welcoming space to relax in and enjoy, in addition to bringing substantial environmental benefits. High-quality green spaces are key to the future success of our town centres.

“We’re thrilled to have completed this new public space in time for the summer months, and we’re looking forward to seeing visitors exploring and enjoying it.”

To date, St. Modwen has overseen the regeneration of around half of the wider Longbridge works which it bought in 2003. Once complete, it is expected to create up to 4,000 new homes, two million sq ft of commercial development and 10,000 jobs, transforming Longbridge into a modern, attractive community to live and work.

For more information about Longbridge, go to www.longbridgebirmingham.co.uk