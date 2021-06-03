New Gynaecological Operating Theatre Suite at Southmead Hospital

North Bristol NHS Foundation Trust partners with healthcare construction specialist ModuleCo for the construction of a new state-of-the-art, Gynaecological Twin Operating Theatre Suite

ModuleCo have installed a state-of-the-art Gynaecological Operating Theatre Suite for the North Bristol NHS Trust providing expanded maternity services at Southmead Hospital.

The new modular facility will become part of the Southmead Maternity Services Department as dedicated gynaecological operating theatres.

Southmead Hospital’s Maternity Services Department provides a full range of maternity care and more than 6,000 babies are born at the Hospital every year.

Juliette Hughes, Divisional Director of Nursing for Women and Children’s Health at North Bristol NHS Trust, said:

“We are incredibly pleased with how closely we have been able to work with ModuleCo on this project, allowing us to design the facilities exactly as we need them. This lets us provide the best possible care to women needing routine or emergency gynaecology treatment at Southmead Hospital.

“These state-of-the-art new facilities have also allowed us to upgrade all of our theatres across Women and Children’s Health in line with other theatres in the hospital.”

A detailed design was developed by ModuleCo’s experienced in-house design team, consisting of thirteen modules which make up a 2,470ft2 total footprint. The facility consists of two Operating Theatres with specialist equipment for gynaecological poceedures, supported by integral scrubs, lay-up preparation rooms, anaesthetic rooms, dirty utility rooms, a 5-bed first stage recovery, offices, and various supporting and staff rest areas.

Twenty-percent of the building’s power will be generated by solar panels, demonstrating the Trust’s commitment to sustainability, an agenda set forth by NHS England mandating Trusts to work towards delivering a ‘Net-Zero National Health Service’.

ModuleCo’s team completed the factory assembly phase and all modules have now been installed on site. Completing 90% of the construction and fit out in the factory provides a more sustainable approach to construction and has also been vital in helping the Trust minimise disruption to their active hospital estate.

Headquartered in Cheltenham, ModuleCo is part of the BladeRoom Group of companies which have delivered more than £500 million worth of mission-critical modular facilities to the UK and overseas markets, including data centres, healthcare and pharmaceutical facilities. These Operating Theatres were manufactured at their 110,000ft2 factory in Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire.

Jonathan Brindley, Sales and Marketing Director for ModuleCo, and project sponsor said:

“We are delighted to be building a partnership with North Bristol NHS Trust and supporting them to deliver the highest standards of care to the women in their communities. This facility represents a significant step in the Trust’s long-term strategy to upgrade their gynaecological theatre facilities, expanding their services and secure additional critical care capacity.

“Sustainability was an important factor for the Trust team, the facility is provided with rooftop solar panels and increased efficiency heat recovery with the AHUs as well as being future proofed for changes in the Trust heating infrastructure.”

