NHBC Accreditation for Rollalong’s Modular Homes

Offsite manufacturer Rollalong has been approved by NHBC Accepts, the industry standard accreditation scheme for the residential housing sector provided by the National House Building Council.

Rollalong is the largest permanent offsite manufacturer in the south of England and is now one of only two modular manufacturers in the UK using light gauge steel which have achieved this accreditation.

NHBC Accepts is NHBC’s comprehensive review service for innovative products and systems. It is the fast-track route for acceptance for building products and systems used in homes covered by all NHBC warranty products.

The accreditation allows Rollalong to register the modular homes manufactured offsite at its factory in Dorset with NHBC for a full 10-year warranty.

“This is a tremendous achievement by our team and I’m so proud and delighted by the news,” said Steve Chivers, Managing Director of Rollalong.

“System approval by NHBC Accepts gives us an advantage and will help to cement our position as a significant player in the residential housing market.”

The Rollalong HDA System is an offsite, volumetric method of building houses based on light gauge steel structures.

Floor, ceiling and wall elements are assembled together in the factory to create modules which are fully fitted out with fire linings, thermal insulation, breather membrane, windows and doors.

The modules are then installed on site on a prepared foundation, the roof is added and connections are made to the previously installed drainage and utilities services in the ground.

Rollalong was established in 1932 and has built up an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality buildings in the defence, residential, education and healthcare sectors.