Northern leaders to discuss rail investment as part of Transport for the North Board
The Transport for the North Board meets today, Wednesday 9 June at 1pm, for a Chief Executive Consultation Call bringing together Northern mayors, political and business leaders on key issues facing the region.

The meeting – available to watch online – will see Board members consider some of the most important issues facing transport investment in the North, including a significant change to the structure of the rail industry following the recently unveiled Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail.

The Board will also discuss the Government’s upcoming Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands and the pressing need for a sustained rail investment programme for the short, medium and long-term, as well as TfN’s long-term role in driving benefits for the North.

Items to be discussed include:

  • The Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail and creation of Great British Railways
  • Manchester Recovery Task Force and investment in the Castlefield Corridor
  • The latest on the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan and the business case for Northern Powerhouse Rail
  • Priorities for the 2021 Spending Review expected later this year
  • Governance matters, including selection of the next TfN Chair

LIVE online – Click here to watch

Click here for agenda and papers This meeting is open to the public and the media (exceptions for private items).

Kenneth Booth
BDC 281. June 2021

