Northern leaders to discuss rail investment as part of Transport for the North Board

The Transport for the North Board meets today, Wednesday 9 June at 1pm, for a Chief Executive Consultation Call bringing together Northern mayors, political and business leaders on key issues facing the region.

The meeting – available to watch online – will see Board members consider some of the most important issues facing transport investment in the North, including a significant change to the structure of the rail industry following the recently unveiled Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail.

The Board will also discuss the Government’s upcoming Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands and the pressing need for a sustained rail investment programme for the short, medium and long-term, as well as TfN’s long-term role in driving benefits for the North.

Items to be discussed include:

The Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail and creation of Great British Railways

Manchester Recovery Task Force and investment in the Castlefield Corridor

The latest on the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan and the business case for Northern Powerhouse Rail

Priorities for the 2021 Spending Review expected later this year

Governance matters, including selection of the next TfN Chair

This meeting is open to the public and the media (exceptions for private items).