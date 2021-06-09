Northern leaders to discuss rail investment as part of Transport for the North Board

The Transport for the North Board meets today, Wednesday 9 June at 1pm, for a Chief Executive Consultation Call bringing together Northern mayors, political and business leaders on key issues facing the region.
The meeting – available to watch online – will see Board members consider some of the most important issues facing transport investment in the North, including a significant change to the structure of the rail industry following the recently unveiled Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail.
The Board will also discuss the Government’s upcoming Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands and the pressing need for a sustained rail investment programme for the short, medium and long-term, as well as TfN’s long-term role in driving benefits for the North.
Items to be discussed include:
- The Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail and creation of Great British Railways
- Manchester Recovery Task Force and investment in the Castlefield Corridor
- The latest on the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan and the business case for Northern Powerhouse Rail
- Priorities for the 2021 Spending Review expected later this year
- Governance matters, including selection of the next TfN Chair
This meeting is open to the public and the media (exceptions for private items).