One of UK’s largest regeneration schemes looks to secure investment and development partner

Arden Cross, one of the country’s best-connected strategic locations and home to the HS2 Interchange Station, is seeking an investment and development partner to help bring forward its proposals to create a world leading economic hub at the centre of the UK.

Global commercial real estate services company JLL has been appointed to help promote the £3.2 billion mixed use scheme and bring an experienced, empathetic and creative key investment and development partner on board with strong placemaking credentials to build upon the investment to date and maximise the masterplan aspirations to create an exceptional new UK destination.

Arden Cross extends to 346 acres to the east of the NEC campus and M42 motorway. It will deliver 6 million square feet of ultra-connected, commercial development space, up to 3,000 new homes and a network of sustainable new public realm and green spaces which retain and enhance the local historic landscape features.

The scheme, which is centred around the principles of sustainability and connectivity, has the potential to boost the regional economy of the Midlands by over £1 billion a year and in turn create and support up to 27,000 new jobs. It will also help to fulfil the government’s national levelling up agenda and create an international co-location opportunity that will deliver commercial, academic, business and living uses side by side.

With the HS2 Interchange Station acting as the catalyst to create unprecedented economic growth for the region, Arden Cross Limited has developed the masterplan in partnership with public sector stakeholders including the West Midlands Combined Authority, the Urban Growth Company and Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council to reflect a shared vision that unlocks the site’s full potential to deliver jobs, homes and public spaces for the region.

Cllr Ian Courts, Leader of Solihull Council, said: ‘This opportunity is a unique proposition within the UK, creating a gateway location for Solihull, the West Midlands and the nation and a place where international organisations and businesses can interact and learn together. It will boost next generation R&D opportunities while complementing the strengths of the region’s existing sectors and unbeatable location, opportunity and lifestyle.’

Arden Cross Limited Project Director, Ben Gray, said: ‘Arden Cross will create a new economic powerhouse for the UK with significant international appeal. It is a once in a generation opportunity and the appointment of JLL is a significant step towards attracting a partner who will be able to capitalise on the masterplan principles to unlock the transformational Arden Cross vision and deliver a world class destination.’

Nick Brown, Chairman of the Urban Growth Company (UGC), which is leading infrastructure investment and development across the wider UK Central Hub, said: ‘Our vision for The Hub has Arden Cross and the HS2 Interchange Station at its heart, alongside our other world-class assets such as Birmingham Airport, the NEC, Jaguar Land Rover and Birmingham International Station. This significant milestone for Arden Cross really sends a message to the world that The Hub is going to be one of Europe’s best-connected destinations for business, leisure and living. This new investment and development partner is going to be working alongside ambitious and committed partners determined to make The Hub a globally-renowned destination contributing unprecedented economic, environmental and social benefits here in the West Midlands and beyond.’

Commenting on the appointment, Alistair Meadows, Head of Investor-Developer clients at JLL, said: ‘Arden Cross will appeal to international and domestic developers and investors encouraged by the transformational changes in the Midlands’ regional economy and the significant opportunity presented by this extensive, cohesive and connected mixed use scheme. It represents a key part of the Midlands Engine initiative to ambitiously grow our regional and national economy.’

At the very heart of the UK, Arden Cross sits alongside Birmingham Airport, the NEC, Birmingham Business Park and Jaguar Land Rover, and is an integral part of the Urban Growth Company’s wider plans for UK Central.

Linking the HS2 Interchange Station to the nearby NEC, Airport, Birmingham Business Park and Birmingham International station, Arden Cross will provide direct access to London and the regional centres across the UK.