Papa John’s set to open multiple outlets as it anticipates sizzling summer

Pizza franchise Papa John’s has opened six new stores in locations across the UK in the past month and aims to keep adding to the momentum as the summer heats up.

Swinton in Manchester, Daventry, Market Harborough, Bradford, Brighouse in Yorkshire, and Totton in Hampshire are the latest towns to join its portfolio.

Justin Gilbert, senior operations director at Papa John’s UK, said: “Our goal is to offer Papa John’s in more and more locations across the UK so our valued customers can enjoy their favourite pizza with family and friends, where and when suits them. Despite the challenges of the past year, sales for the new outlets are already strong and it seems we are set for a sizzling summer ahead.

“The brand-new stores are all run by different multi-unit franchisees who are hungry to expand their portfolio of sites with our help and support. It’s a team effort to develop these new retail outlets and each new successful opening is the result of close collaboration between our franchisees and dedicated teams responsible for acquisition, construction, planning and marketing.”

Mr Gilbert said the chain is expecting to open “multiple” outlets over the next couple of months, too.

“As well as launching in high street locations, we are working on innovative initiatives to partner with a range of leading leisure venues, sports stadiums and holiday parks, looking to add a quality food proposition through a leading global brand.

“Introducing Papa John’s is the chance to compliment an existing offering and add a further valuable revenue stream. Franchise options are flexible, from investing in a full Papa John’s store which can deliver to both venue visitors plus local community residents, to adding branded mobile delivery units serving customers at several sites on a resort.”