Planning institutes in Ireland agree to work together

The two professional planning Institutes in Ireland have signed an agreement to enable them to work together more closely in the future.

The Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) and the Irish Planning Institute (IPI) to provide a platform to enable planning and development professionals to share good practice and to promote the value of the planning profession and its ideals.

It will mean that the Institutes will work together to promote the profession as a career, to develop and influence policy, to develop research and to support members to develop their skills.

The agreement will lead to a stronger and united voice for the profession at time where planners will play a pivotal role in achieving zero carbon targets and creating sustainable and successful cities, towns, villages and neighbourhoods across the country.

RTPI President Dr Wei Yang FRTPI said:

“I am delighted to sign the Memorandum of Understanding and look forward to working more closely with the IPI in the future. I have no doubt that our collaboration will help ensure we provide all of our members with the support they need and give us a strong platform to promote the importance of planning.”

IPI President Dr Conor Norton MIPI said:

“As President of the Irish Planning Institute, I welcome this combined effort to address future challenges for planning and for planners at a critical time for society in the area of sustainable development and sustainable places. This agreement signifies an important opportunity to deepen the links between professional planners in Ireland with their colleagues in the UK and beyond.”

Chair of RTPI Ireland Aidan Culhane MRTPI added:

“This will make a real difference to planners across Ireland. It will allow us to build upon one another’s strengths such as the RTPI’s strong research programme and links to the UK and the rest of the world, and the IPI’s excellent engagement with national and local government.”

The RTPI and IPI will hold a joint celebration of the signing of the MOU later in the year, as soon as practically possible.